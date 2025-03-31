Certified Athletic Trainers’ Role in Our Community’s Health (Opinion)

Every March, we celebrate National Athletic Training Month, recognizing the crucial role certified athletic trainers (ATCs) play across the community. At Barton Health, our team of certified athletic trainers work behind the scenes with school athletic programs, the U.S. Ski & Snowboard Team, the Tahoe Knight Monsters, and individual athletes, ensuring that players of all ages and abilities stay safe, healthy, and prepared to perform at their best.

Athletic trainers are highly trained healthcare professionals who bridge the gap between immediate injury response and long-term recovery, often being the first to recognize and guide an athlete through their care plan. From preventing injuries to providing rehabilitation and connecting athletes to physicians, certified athletic trainers offer comprehensive care every step of the way.

As Paul Kennedy, ATC for Douglas High School, explains, “I joined the industry because of the opportunity to treat athletes from the initial injury forward. As an ATC you are not only the first responder, but you also help the player and family decide what their options are and provide a link to physician resources. We are an integral part of the healthcare path for the athlete from initial diagnosis through treatment, rehabilitation to return to play.” Paul will begin a term as Vice President of the Nevada Athletic Trainers Association in 2025.

One critical area where athletic trainers make an undeniable impact is concussion management. Concussions can be complex and often affect more than just physical performance—they can influence mental health, cognitive function, and long-term well-being. Barton’s Concussion Management program, led by certified athletic trainer Jeremy Vandehurst, ensures athletes receive thorough evaluations, proper care, and guided return-to-play protocols tailored to their specific needs.

“I’m an athletic trainer because I’m passionate about helping people in the medical field when it comes to sport,” says Vandehurst. “Sport drives us to be engaged in an active, healthy lifestyle, and although very rewarding, there is risk. It’s rewarding to help people get back to their full potential after injury.”

Through individualized concussion care and collaboration with physicians and specialists, athletic trainers like Jeremy help athletes recover safely, reducing the risk of long-term complications and ensuring they return to both sport and life at full strength.

Beyond his leadership in Barton’s concussion program, Jeremy also works directly with elite winter athletes as part of Barton’s official partnership with U.S. Ski & Snowboard. As a medical provider, he collaborates with the ski and snowboard teams’ Medical Director and

other medical staff to give guidance in the event of injury or an accident. Coverage includes traveling with the team to international competitions, ensuring athletes receive care consistent with team standards, and coordinating treatment in foreign healthcare systems.

What makes certified athletic trainers so valuable is their hands-on, full-circle approach to athlete care. Here in the Tahoe region, that approach happens behind the scenes every day —whether it’s Lake Tahoe Community College soccer players, Tahoe Knight Monsters hockey athletes, or student-athletes from South Tahoe, Douglas, and Whittell High Schools, these athletes regularly engage the expertise and support of ATCs. To ensure this care is easily accessible, Barton’s certified athletic trainers are located within local schools and at the hockey rink, providing immediate support and fostering strong relationships with athletes, coaches, and families alike.

“What I enjoy most about athletic training is combining my passion for sports with helping athletes succeed both on and off the playing field,” shares Will Heim, ATC who provides care for the Tahoe Knight Monsters.

That commitment to supporting athletes—whether they’re chasing championship titles or simply enjoying the game—is at the heart of what athletic trainers do. Their role goes far beyond treating injuries; it’s about building trust, preventing injuries, and promoting the long-term well-being of every athlete they serve.

Athletic trainers not only support athletes physically, but mentally and emotionally as well. As Blake Rodman, ATC, puts it: “Athletic training is about more than injuries—it’s about being part of a team that helps others succeed.”

At Barton Health, we are proud of the certified athletic trainers who dedicate themselves to the athletes in our community—from young students to professionals. During National Athletic Training Month, and every month, we recognize the vital role they play in keeping our community active, healthy, and resilient.

More information about injury prevention, rehabilitation, and concussion care is available at BartonHealth.org.