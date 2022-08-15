Chabad at Lake Tahoe invites community to ‘Tahome’ opening event

Chabad Lake Tahoe is hosting an opening event on Sunday, Aug. 21.

Provided

STATELINE, Nev. — Chabad at Lake Tahoe will host an outdoor grand opening celebration on Sunday, Aug. 21 at their new center located at 255 Kingsbury Grade.

Chabad has been serving the Lake Tahoe Jewish community for nine years and said it has a proven track record of commitment, kindness, connection and Jewish awareness to the community.

Chabad opened its doors in August 2013, and with help from Elie and Siona Alyeshmerni, they operated at the Ski Run Marina.

With the community ever-expanding they needed a permanent center to call home.

“People have been feeling the need for a place to call home,” says Shaina Richler. “The property—the first synagogue in Nevada’s Douglas County — is located in a stunning setting, and will make it a beautiful and forever home for the Lake Tahoe Jewish community.”

The opening event will feature an outdoor musical performance, ribbon cutting and dedication.

“We’ll say L’chaim to growth, happiness and many more prosperous years to Chabad at Lake Tahoe,” said a news release.

The dinner pre-event starts at 4:30 p.m. with artisan pizza, focaccia and salad buffet by Pizza Pagaia of San Francisco. The general event begins at 5 p.m. with live music and a dessert bar.

For more information, visit JewishTahoe.com/Tahome or call 530-539-4363.