Chabad at Lake Tahoe to host Passover Seder

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The community is invited to “Relive the Passover Exodus” with Rabbi Mordey and Rebbitzen Shaina Richler in Chabad at Lake Tahoe’s community Seder to be held at 7:15 p.m. Wednesday, April 5.

The Seders will feature rich discussion about Passover, excellent food, and joyous singing. Chabad Rabbi Mordey and Rebbitzen Shaina Richler of the Chabad at Lake Tahoe, will facilitate the intergenerational program.

The Seders cost $65 (for locals) and must be reserved in advance, by contacting Chabad at 530-539-4363 or through the website at http://www.JewishTahoe.com /Seder.

The eight-day festival of Passover is celebrated this year from sundown on Wednesday night, April 5, until after nightfall on Thursday, April 13. Passover commemorates the exodus of the Jews from Egypt and will be celebrated with festive “Seder” dinners on April 5-6.

Other holiday observances include restricting the consumption of leavened products such as bread and pasta, instead eating unleavened matzah.

Additional information about the Passover holiday is available at http://www.JewishTahoe.com/Passover .