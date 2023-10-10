Chabad Jewish Center to host prayer rally in response to war in Israel

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – In the wake of the recent terror attack in Israel that saw over 1,000 Jews murdered, Chabad Jewish Center at Lake Tahoe is hosting a Pre-Shabbat unity and prayer rally on Friday 5 p.m. Oct 13. This event will bring the community together in prayer and will serve as a statement of solidarity with the people of Israel amid ongoing war in Israel.

“The sheer magnitude of the death, torture and kidnapping of Jews is agonizing,” said Rabbi Mordey Richler, director of Chabad Jewish Center at Lake Tahoe and organizer of the event. “We, in Lake Tahoe, stand firm with our brothers and sisters in Israel and extend our heartfelt prayers and support.”

The unity and prayer rally will feature recitation of Psalms for the memory of the perished, the healing of the injured, and the safe return of the hostages.

Chabad Jewish Center at Lake Tahoe invites all members of the community to attend the unity and prayer rally, to come together in prayer and action in support of Israel and to engage in acts of Torah, prayer, and charity.

The prayer service will be followed by Kiddush and hot chicken soup.

Additionally, the Lake Tahoe Israel Emergency Relief Fund has been established by Chabad to provide critical support to those affected in Israel. Donations will assist in the humanitarian efforts being carried out by Chabad centers throughout Israel that serve in many places as shelters and crisis centers.

“We must remember that by illuminating our own corner of the world with acts of goodness and kindness, we can impact events on the other side of the world,” adds Rabbi Mordey Richler.

Location provided upon RSVP. There will be security on premises. For more information about the event, please contact Rabbi Mordey Richler at 530.539.4363 Info@JewishTahoe.com | http://www.jewishtahoe.com/UniteforIsrael