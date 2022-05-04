Chabad Lake Tahoe appealing to Douglas commissioners

STATELINE, Nev. — Proposals on either side of Kingsbury Grade are seeking appeals from Douglas County commissioners on Thursday.

A synagogue is asking commissioners to reconsider their 3-2 decision to reject its use on the lake side, while a Sierra Shadows residents is asking that a rejection of his bed and breakfast permit be overturned.

Chabad Lake Tahoe asked commissioners to reconsider on April 14, pointing out that commissioners didn’t consider a joint-use parking agreement when they voted on an appeal of a special use permit on April 7.

“The Board of County Commissioners ignored the condition of the special use permit for a joint use parking agreement which mitigated any real or perceived parking shortages, not to mention the Chabad the right to assemble and pray,” representative Kara Thiel said.

The Chabad purchased the building at 255 Kingsbury Grade after receiving approval from the planning commission on Feb. 8.

Two tenants appealed the planning commission decision, which was overturned by commissioners.

Commissioners would have to vote to rehear the request before they could actually consider the issue.

Sierra Shadows Lane resident Ryan Cates is appealing a planning commission denial of his request for a special use permit to operate a bed and breakfast.

Cates contends that the planning commissioners may have violated the open meeting law when chairwoman Maureen Casey told him his turn to comment was over.

He submitted three letters from three people that appear identical support his request. A neighbor who originally opposed the request reiterated their opposition.

Cates operated a vacation home rental for months and was fined before he applied for a bed and breakfast.

Commissioners meet 10 a.m. Thursday at the Douglas County Courthouse in Minden.

More information may be found at douglascountynv.gov by clicking on Agendas and Meetings.