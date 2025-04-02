Chabad of Northern Nevada expands outreach, strengthens Jewish community

LAKE TAHOE, Calif./Nev. – Chabad of Northern Nevada is expanding its reach and deepening its impact, providing essential services and fostering community connections across the region. Sarah Cannon, Director of Education and Programming for Chabad of Northern Nevada and Founder and Organizational Director of Aleph Academy, sat down to discuss the growth of Jewish programming and outreach efforts in the area.

Founded in 1997, Chabad of Northern Nevada operates a central hub in Reno, with affiliated locations in South Lake Tahoe, Incline Village, the University of Nevada, Reno (UNR), and Carson City. While each center functions independently, Reno serves as the regional anchor. Cannon emphasized the organization’s broad outreach, which spans across all of Northern Nevada to support the Jewish community.

“What’s lesser known is our Chabad of Incline Village has been around as a permanent facility for seven years,” Cannon said. “That’s really ramped up—we have holiday events, lifecycle events, and so much more.”

Chabad’s services extend far beyond religious programs. Its offerings include a nationally accredited five-star preschool, Aleph Academy, an after-school Hebrew school, and the region’s only Jewish day camp. Additionally, Chabad runs Northern Nevada’s only commercial kosher kitchen, which provides catering for casinos, hospitals, and individuals in need.

Children gathered at Ckids Club. Chabad hosts programming for all ages, from birth to adults. Provided / Sarah Cannon

The organization also focuses on social outreach, ensuring that Jewish individuals in remote locations remain connected. “We have a program in partnership with a national organization that provides outreach to Jews who are not near a Jewish community, such as servicemen or people who are incarcerated,” Cannon said. Two lay leaders—a retired surgeon and a lawyer—regularly visit prisons in Northern Nevada and parts of California to engage with Jewish inmates.

Despite Northern Nevada’s small Jewish population, estimated between 5,000 and 10,000 people, Cannon highlighted the community’s resilience. “We are a minority of a minority, but I don’t know if people realize that,” she said. Jewish weddings, for example, have drawn notable community interest and support.

Amid national concerns over antisemitism, Cannon noted that Northern Nevada has largely remained a safe and supportive environment. “We’re fortunate. The people here are very nice, and law enforcement and political leaders don’t let things slide,” she said. She credited strong communication with local officials, the FBI, the Department of Homeland Security, and advocacy organizations like the Anti-Defamation League for maintaining security and awareness.

As the Jewish community in Northern Nevada continues to grow, Cannon stressed the need for increased awareness and outreach. For those looking to get involved or learn more, Cannon encourages visiting https://www.chabadnorthernnevada.com/

“Everyone’s always welcome,” she said. “That’s the beauty of Northern Nevada—there’s always a lot going on, and the sense of community here is really strong.”

Zoe Meyer is a reporter for the Sierra Sun, a sister publication for Tahoe Daily Tribune. She can be reached at zmeyer@sierrasun.com.