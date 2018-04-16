Chain controls in effect around Lake Tahoe Monday morning

UPDATE

Caltrans has lifted chain controls on U.S. 50 Monday afternoon, April 16.

Chain restrictions are still in place on California State Route 89 at Bliss State Park.

Original Post

April showers brought more than just rain to the Tahoe Basin Monday morning.

Places on South Shore reported up to seven inches of snow on April 16.

Chain controls are in effect on U.S. 50, beginning at Meyers for westbound traffic.

California State Route 89 also has chain controls in place for northbound and southbound traffic.

Chain requirements apply to all vehicles, except 4-wheel drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels.