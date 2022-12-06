Chain controls in effect at Tahoe; More snow expected through weekend, beyond

A view of the Angora Fire burn scar and Pyramid Peak from Heavenly Mountain Resort.

Provided/Alertwildfire.org

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Chain restrictions and a road closure remain in effect Tuesday from a multi-day storm that dropped a couple feet of snow at Lake Tahoe, and officials say more active weather is on the way after a short break.

Chains are required on all vehicles except 4-wheel drive with snow tires from the “Y” in South Lake Tahoe through Meyers and over Echo Summit on U.S. Highway 50, over Spooner Summit on US 50, on State Route 89 over Luther Pass, on SR-88 in Hope Valley through Kirkwood, over Mount Rose Summit on SR 431 and on Interstate 80 through Truckee.

Chains or snow tires are required on SR-28 from the US 50 junction all around the lake to the West Shore on SR-89. SR-89 is closed from Camp Richardson through Emerald Bay on the South Shore.

The National Weather Service said the region will have a brief break from the storms through Wednesday but another fast moving system will kick off several more stormy days.

“By Thursday evening another fast moving cold front will bring moderate snow back to the Sierra,” the service said Tuesday. “A more robust storm pattern returns for the weekend with multiple waves of snowfall that could bring substantial winter weather impacts to the region.”

The service said the Thursday storm could produce up to 6 inches along the Sierra crest while a pair of weekend storms could dump as much as 3 feet of snow.

The storm door will remain wide open after the weekend with the service seeing another storm early next week.

“There is good agreement in the current ensemble forecast models for another low pressure developing along the coast early next week with another storm system potentially impacting the region as early as Tuesday or Wednesday,” the service said.