Chain requirements in effect on mountain passes around Lake Tahoe (updated)

UPDATE

Chain controls have been lifted on Interstate 80.

PREVIOUS POST

The following chain requirements are in place as of 3:45 p.m. Tuesday.

U.S. 50

Chains required, all vehicles except 4-wheel drive with snow tires from Spooner Junction to Douglas/Carson County Line in Nevada.

Chains required, all vehicles except 4-wheel drive with snow tires from mile post 59.8 to mile post 70.6 in El Dorado County in California.

California Route 88

Chains required, all vehicles except 4-wheel drive with snow tires from mile post 66.7 in Amador County to mile post 13.4 in Alpine County in California.

California Route 89

Chains required, all vehicles except 4-wheel drive with snow tires from mile post 21.4 in Alpine County to mile post 0.0 in El Dorado County in California.

Nevada Route 431 (Mt. Rose Highway)

Chains required, all vehicles except 4-wheel drive with snow tires from Fairview Boulevard to Slide Mountain Highway in Nevada.

Interstate 80

Chains required, all vehicles except 4-wheel drive with snow tires from mile post 69.2 in Placer County to mile post 9.1 in Nevada County in California.