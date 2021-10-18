Chain controls in effect over mountain passes at Lake Tahoe





SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Chains are required on mountain passes leading to and from Lake Tahoe Monday morning after a quick hitting storm overnight dumped several inches of snow.

Chains are required on all vehicles except 4-wheel drive from Twin Bridges to Meyers on U.S. Highway 50.

On the other side of the lake, chains are required on all vehicles except 4-wheel drive from Kingvale to Truckee on Interstate 80 eastbound. For westbound travelers, chains are required from Truckee to 4.7 miles west of Kingvale.

Chains are also required driving over Luther Pass on California State Route 89, over Daggett Pass on Nevada State Route 207, over Spooner Summit on U.S. 50 and on NV-431 over Mount Rose.

Chains or snow tires are required on CA-89 from Camp Richardson to Tahoe City.

No chains are required on US 50 from Meyers through South Lake Tahoe, Stateline to SR-28 to Incline Village, but the roads are icy.

The National Weather Service in Reno updated its winter weather advisory at about 4:30 a.m. that lasts through 9 a.m. Monday and said a bit more snow could fall.

The storm will move out of the region sometime Monday morning leading to mostly cloudy, then sunny skies with a high near 40.

South winds around 10 mph in the morning will switch to a westerly flow with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

For more information on roads, visit https://nvroads.com or call 511.