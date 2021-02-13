Chain controls in effect Saturday morning at Lake Tahoe
On top of the foot of snow Lake Tahoe resorts just received, another storm has come through with several more inches and it’s still snowing Saturday morning.
While the snow continues to fall with a National Weather Service Winter Weather Advisory in effect through 10 a.m., resorts are reporting up to 9 inches, but most are reporting a modest 5-6 inches.
Sugar Bowl is reporting 9 inches, Sierra-at-Tahoe, Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows and Homewood Mountain Resort all received about a half foot.
Chain controls are required in some form on every way into, or out of, the basin. Chains are required on all vehicles except 4-wheel drive with snow tires on all four tires from 3 miles east of Kyburz to Meyers on U.S. Highway 50 and also on California State Route 88 from 4 miles east of Ham’s Station to 1 mile west of Woodfords.
California State Route 89 is closed at Emerald Bay due to avalanche danger.
On the other side of the lake on Interstate 80, chains are required on all vehicles except 4-wheel drive with snow tires on all four tires from Nyack to Truckee.
Eastbound trucks are being screened at Applegate. Drivers must have maximum chains in their possession.
Westbound trucks are being screened 5 miles west of Reno at Mogul.
To stay updated, visit http://tahoeroads.info or https://nvroads.com.
Road conditions may also be obtained by calling 5-1-1.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around the Lake Tahoe Basin and beyond make the Tahoe Tribune's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Wildfire funding is an investment in our community (Opinion)
Every year, the Truckee/Lake Tahoe communities hold their collective breath when wildfires start burning forestland in California.