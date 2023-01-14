Chain controls in effect with snow dumping at Lake Tahoe; Travel, resort ops to be impacted

A snowplow leads traffic over Echo Summit Saturday morning.

Provided/Caltrans

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Snow is falling at Tahoe Saturday morning and most highways around the lake have chain controls in effect.

The snow is expected to be heavy throughout Saturday with at least a couple of feet falling above 7,000 feet with lower areas in the region receiving up to a foot of snow, the National Weather Service in Reno said, and added that there may even be the occasional rumble of thunder around the Lake Tahoe Basin.

A winter storm warning in effect through 10 a.m. Tuesday with total snow accumulations expected to be 1 to 2 feet for Truckee-Tahoe and up to 5 feet above 7,000 feet. Winds will gust up to 100 mph on Sierra ridge tops.

The wind is expected to impact mountain operations at ski resorts, Heavenly Mountain Resort and Palisades Tahoe each tweeted out this morning.

LIFT UPDATE: Sky is on WINDHOLD. Gondola is open with access to California ONLY. All Top of Gondola lifts are on WINDHOLD.



Please check the UPDATES link for Trails and Lift information.



Updates: https://t.co/I9IMhQUuqc

Today's Conditions: https://t.co/NEDhsPjTzc — HeavenlyConditions (@HVconditions) January 14, 2023

Travel will be difficult to impossible through Saturday, and then again on Monday, the service said.

If traveling, be prepared with an emergency kit that includes food, water, extra clothing and tire chains.

Current road conditions are available by calling 511 or by visiting https://www.nvroads.com or https://quickmap.dot.ca.gov .

The service is expecting a brief lull in weather with a 10-12 hour break to start Sunday.

“Later Sunday evening into Monday, another storm in the current train of winter storms will drive east into the region,” the service said. “Be prepared for another round of mountain travel impacts as moderate to heavy snow once again moves into the Sierra. Another foot plus of new accumulating snow will fall above 7,000 feet with the Tahoe Basin seeing almost a foot of accumulating snow at lake level.