Chain requirements in effect on Lake Tahoe highways

The first significant winter storm of the 2018-19 season has forced the implementation of chain requirements on Lake Tahoe highways.

The following chain requirements are in effect as of 7 a.m. Nov. 29.

U.S. 50

Chains are required on all vehicles except 4-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all 4 wheels from 1.5 mi west of Kyburz to Meyers in El Dorado County, California

Chains required on all vehicles except 4-wheel drive with snow tires from mile post 0.0 in Douglas County, Nevada to mile post 7.6 in Carson City, Nevada

California Route 89

Chains are required on all vehicles except 4-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all 4 wheels from Picketts Junction in Alpine County to 2.7 mi south of the junction of U.S. 50 in El Dorado County / Luther Pass

Chains are required on all vehicles except 4-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all 4 wheels from 5 miles north of the junction of U.S. 50 to DL Bliss State Park in El Dorado County

Chains or snow tires are required from DL Bliss State Park in El Dorado County to the junction of Interstate 80 in Nevada County

Chains or snow tires are required from Truckee in Nevada County to Sierraville in Sierra County

Nevada Route 431 (Mt. Rose Highway)

Chains required, all vehicles except 4-wheel drive with snow tires from Nevada Route 28 to Thomas Creek Road in Nevada.

Nevada Route 207 (Kingsbury Grade)

Chains required, all vehicles except 4-wheel drive with snow tires from U.S. 50 junction to Dagget Pass chain up area in Nevada.

Chains required, all vehicles except 4-wheel drive with snow tires from Dagget Pass chain up area to junction with Foothill Road in Nevada.

Highway 28

Chains or snow tires required from mile post 0.0 in Placer County, California to mile post 11.0 in Washoe County, Nevada

Chains or snow tires required from U.S. 50 junction to Crystal Bay, Nevada