 Chain requirements in place around Lake Tahoe | TahoeDailyTribune.com

Chain requirements in place around Lake Tahoe

Caltrans traffic camera

The view at Twin Bridges around 7 a.m. Wednesday, March 14.

With another winter storm dumping fresh snow in the Lake Tahoe Basin, chain controls are in effect Wednesday morning on the following highways.

Snow on the road: 10 safe driving tips for navigating Lake Tahoe’s roads

U.S. 50

Chain requirement: Pollock Pines to Meyers in El Dorado County, California.

Chains or snow tires required: Stateline to Carson City, Nevada.

Interstate 80

Eastbound

Chain requirement: 1 mile east of Baxter in Placer County to Truckee, California.

Truck screening: Trucks are being screened at Applegate in Placer County, California

Westbound

Chain requirement: From Truckee to 1 mile east of Baxter in Placer County, California.

Recommended Stories For You

Truck screening: Trucks are being screened at Overland Trail Road in Truckee, California

Nevada State Route 207 (Kingsbury Grade)

Chains or snow tires required: From U.S. 50 junction to mile post 7.0 in Douglas County, Nevada.

Nevada State Route 28

Chains or snow tires required: From mile post 3.0 to mile post 11.0 in Washoe County, Nevada.

Nevada State Route 431

Chains or snow tires required: From Nevada Route 28 to Timberline Drive.

California State Route 89

Chain requirement: 5 miles north of the junction of U.S. 50 to D.L. Bliss State Park in El Dorado County to Truckee, California.

Chain requirement: From Truckee to Sierraville, California.

Chain requirement: From Picketts Junction in Alpine County to 2.7 miles south of the junction of U.S. 50 in El Dorado County

 