Chain requirements in place around Lake Tahoe

Click here for Nevada highway conditions.

Click here for California highway conditions.

With another winter storm dumping fresh snow in the Lake Tahoe Basin, chain controls are in effect Wednesday morning on the following highways.

U.S. 50

Chain requirement: Pollock Pines to Meyers in El Dorado County, California.

Chains or snow tires required: Stateline to Carson City, Nevada.

Interstate 80

Eastbound

Chain requirement: 1 mile east of Baxter in Placer County to Truckee, California.

Truck screening: Trucks are being screened at Applegate in Placer County, California

Westbound

Chain requirement: From Truckee to 1 mile east of Baxter in Placer County, California.

Truck screening: Trucks are being screened at Overland Trail Road in Truckee, California

Nevada State Route 207 (Kingsbury Grade)

Chains or snow tires required: From U.S. 50 junction to mile post 7.0 in Douglas County, Nevada.

Nevada State Route 28

Chains or snow tires required: From mile post 3.0 to mile post 11.0 in Washoe County, Nevada.

Nevada State Route 431

Chains or snow tires required: From Nevada Route 28 to Timberline Drive.

California State Route 89

Chain requirement: 5 miles north of the junction of U.S. 50 to D.L. Bliss State Park in El Dorado County to Truckee, California.

Chain requirement: From Truckee to Sierraville, California.



Chain requirement: From Picketts Junction in Alpine County to 2.7 miles south of the junction of U.S. 50 in El Dorado County