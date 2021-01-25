Chains required for much of Tahoe; snowy week ahead

With several inches of fresh snow on the ground Monday morning, chain controls are in effect throughout the Lake Tahoe Basin.

Chains are not required in South Lake Tahoe, but any roads going to or from has some kind of requirement.

Dark purple means chains are required on except on 4-wheel drives with snow tires. The lighter purple means chains or snow tires required.



Get the latest information here, or here.

Several Tahoe resorts have checked in with snowfall totals Monday morning, including 4-6 inches at Sierra-at-Tahoe, 2-4 at Homewood Mountain Resort, 2 at Diamond Peak Ski Resort, 2-4 inches at Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe and 6-8 at Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows.

U.s. Highway 50 at Cave Rock Monday morning on Lake Tahoe’s East Shore. Provided



The region is under a Winter Weather Advisory through 10 a.m. Monday morning per the National Weather Service in Reno.

After the advisory expires, the basin will have a day before a multi-day snowstorm enters the basin that is expected to drop several feet of snow on the mountains and up to a few feet at lake level.

The forecast this week for Lake Tahoe. Provided



The service on Monday morning upgraded to a Winter Storm Warning that goes into effect at 7 p.m. Tuesday and lasts through 4 a.m. Friday.

Total snow accumulations are expected to be about 1 to 3 feet for lake level and 3 to 6 feet for the mountains above 7,000 feet.

The trees will be filled with snow and there will be feet of fresh powder on the mountains after a mid-wekk storm moves through. Provided / Mike Peron



Winds are forecast to gust up to 45 mph and in excess of 80 mph over ridges leading to blizzard conditions.

“Travel could be very difficult to impossible,” the service said. “Very dangerous travel conditions are possible Tuesday night through Thursday night. Strong winds could cause tree damage and whiteout conditions.”

Lake Tahoe is also expected to be rough most of the week with the wind gusts making waves 2 to 5 feet tall.

The high temperatures this week are not expected to get above freezing with the overnight lows in the 20s.