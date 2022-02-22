Chains, snow tires required on most Tahoe highways Tuesday morning

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Roads are slick and snow covered Tuesday morning as several inches of snow fell overnight and continues to fall.

Chains and or snow tires are required on all highways around the lake except through South Lake Tahoe and Meyers on U.S. Highway 50.

The National Weather Service in Reno has a winter weather advisory through 10 a.m. Tuesday morning, but the service said snow could continue in flurries throughout the day and a few more inches of snow may fall.

Take extra time if driving on the slick roads this morning.

Tahoe resorts are reporting a wide range of snow accumulation.

On South Shore, Heavenly and Kirkwood Mountain Resorts re reporting 5 and 7 inches, respectively. Homewood Mountain Resort on the West Shore reporting up to 16 inches on its summit and Sugar Bowl and Northstar are reporting about a foot.





Tuesday’s high temperature is expected to remain below freezing, a chilly 26 degrees.

After the clouds move out early Wednesday morning, single digit temps are expected with the service expecting the thermometer to drop to about 8.

The rest of the week is forecast to be sunny and clear, but cool with high temps on Wednesday and Thursday reaching the freezing level with the overnight lows into the low teens.

For more road information, visit nvroads.com or call 511.