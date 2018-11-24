Tahoe Chamber campaign encourages shopping local

The Tahoe Chamber is launching GO Local & Win! on Small Business Saturday, Nov. 24. The campaign provides business owners and operators an opportunity to promote their brand, expand their customer base, and connect with customers.

"With the holiday season fast approaching, we're encouraging our visitors, community of residents and our business owners to join the GO Local movement. By increasing local spending in our community, we are boosting our local economy, maintaining the South Shore's unique culture, and facilitating local jobs," states a press release from Tahoe Chamber.

A new app will be integrated into this year's GO Local & Win! Campaign. The "Snaptown" app will allow consumers to use their phones to collect stamps from participating businesses instead of having to use a paper passport. Paper passports will still be available, but joining the GO Local Tahoe group on the app offers multiple advantages.

All businesses that sign up to participate in GO Local will have the opportunity to set up their own business profile on the Snaptown app. To learn more about the GO Local program or to sign up to be a GO Local business, visit, TahoeChamber.org. Business participation in the GO Local campaign is free for Tahoe Chamber members, and $75 for non-members.