Tahoe Chamber hosts webinar to help business owners reduce financial risk
STATELINE, Nev. — The South Shore business community is invited to attend the Tahoe Chamber’s next Level UP Webinar: BusinessKillers from 12 to 2 p.m. on Thursday, May 28.
Hosted by MacLean Financial Group, this interactive workshop will teach business owners how to quickly identify potential mistakes that could affect their company, personal assets and lifestyle.
At the conclusion of the presentation, attendees will have a concise self-assessment of their own individual level of risk in regards to the six main business killer subjects.
Business owners and managers will both find this webinar incredibly relevant as they start to strategize for a secure financial future after the COVID-19 pandemic.
Support Local Journalism
Webinar facilitator, Larry Sidney, is a wealth manager at MacLean Financial Group in Reno.
For 30 years the business has specialized in working with small and mid-size business owners to help them navigate the myriad complexities of business ownership.
The company helps business owners grow their businesses and become more profitable by paying less in taxes, protecting the assets they have invested in the business, by helping them to attract and retain key employees, and by addressing compensation, benefit and succession planning issues.
This BusinessKillers webinar is an exclusive opportunity provided through MacLean Financial Group for the South Shore business community.
The registration fee is $10 for chamber members and $20 for non-members and will be held through the Zoom platform.
To register for this webinar, visit http://www.tahoechamber.org.
Support Local Journalism
Readers around the Lake Tahoe Basin and beyond make the Tahoe Tribune's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User