Tahoe Chamber hosts webinar to help business owners reduce financial risk

STATELINE, Nev. — The South Shore business community is invited to attend the Tahoe Chamber’s next Level UP Webinar: BusinessKillers from 12 to 2 p.m. on Thursday, May 28.

Hosted by MacLean Financial Group, this interactive workshop will teach business owners how to quickly identify potential mistakes that could affect their company, personal assets and lifestyle.

At the conclusion of the presentation, attendees will have a concise self-assessment of their own individual level of risk in regards to the six main business killer subjects.

Business owners and managers will both find this webinar incredibly relevant as they start to strategize for a secure financial future after the COVID-19 pandemic.

Support Local Journalism Donate



Webinar facilitator, Larry Sidney, is a wealth manager at MacLean Financial Group in Reno.

For 30 years the business has specialized in working with small and mid-size business owners to help them navigate the myriad complexities of business ownership.

The company helps business owners grow their businesses and become more profitable by paying less in taxes, protecting the assets they have invested in the business, by helping them to attract and retain key employees, and by addressing compensation, benefit and succession planning issues.

This BusinessKillers webinar is an exclusive opportunity provided through MacLean Financial Group for the South Shore business community.

The registration fee is $10 for chamber members and $20 for non-members and will be held through the Zoom platform.

To register for this webinar, visit http://www.tahoechamber.org.