Chamomile secrets that’ll surprise you

Hello CHAMOMILE! Sweet Chamomile is my number one favorite brew year-round and has been for years—despite the wide array of teas and herbal teas sitting in my pantry. Let me count the several ways why I love chamomile, for my mind, body, and spirit.

SPRING FORWARD INTO TEA TIDBITS AND TIPS

· Chamomile tea (a mainstay in my diet regime, both bags and loose leaf) goes back more than 2,000 years. A daisy-like plant, found in both the United States and Europe, has been considered a medicinal miracle, known as “ground apple” by the Greeks because of its fragrant scent. The Egyptians believed it to be sacred to the sun god Ra. In ancient Europe, chamomile petals were crushed to make soothing teas.

· And it’s no surprise that drinking several cups of chamomile tea weekly may add years to your lifespan, according to researchers from the University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston. Findings show chamomile tea may lower the risk about 30 percent of death from all causes in older women. The scientists of the published study in The Gerontologist point to the anti-immunity boosting effects which may be one reason why it may stall Father Time. But more research is needed. Meanwhile, I will sip my chamomile tea because I love its calming effects.

· While it isn’t an intensely flavorful tea (unless you add honey (try local) and fresh citrus or it’s in a tea blend), it’s an acquired taste with healing powers I’ve grown accustomed to drink almost every day, in the afternoon and at night. What’s more, chamomile tea blends are available. That means, vanilla chamomile, green tea and chamomile, and fruit flavored chamomile herbal teas provide more taste and more health perks.

· In the memorable film “You’ve Got Mail,” the tea prepared by actor Tom Hanks for Meg Ryan’s character may likely be chamomile (it makes sense because her favorite flower is the daisy) since it’s comforting and can be helpful fighting a cold (no doubt due to the stressful event linked to losing her bookstore). In the tea scene it was a tea bag sitting in a cup served—not strained loose leaves–that caught my eye. I have enjoyed chamomile bag dunking days and strained loose leaves—both do the trick. But it doesn’t end there…

· One summer after the hectic Fourth of July holiday that wreaked havoc on my pets’ nerves, I tried an herbal blend of chamomile, including healing raspberry, red clover, rosehips, lemon grass, peppermint, star anise, lavender, and other herbal favorites. At first, I thought: “A basic tea bag of chamomile will do.” But after I brewed a cup of the loose leaves of this herbal blend, I felt transcended to a calm place and was glad I took a risk and traveled outside my chamomile comfort zone.

· TEA TIME: Pour 1 cup of hot water over 1 teaspoon of dried leaves or 1 tea bag. Steep for 4-5 minutes, strain and add sweet and citrusy orange blossom honey.

*Health Check: Some chamomile brands contain licorice root which can raise blood pressure. Also, if you are allergic to ragweed, caution is advised.

So, during the late spring, while warm days and chilly nights are still amid us, savor iced tea by day and hot tea by night. It )will be a perfect gift for your body and mind. And remember, June is National Iced Tea Month! (For more information, https://www.daysoftheyear.com/days/iced-tea-month/ )

CAL OREY, M.A., is a bestselling author-novelist specializing in topics such as adventure, history, romance, and science. She holds a bachelor’s degree and master’s degree in English (Creative Writing) from San Francisco State University. Her books include the Healing Powers series, Soulmates with Paws trilogy, and the new short novel The Whiteout Effect will be released this summer. She is a South Lake Tahoe local. Her website is http://www.calorey.com .