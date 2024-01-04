Champagne & Chocolate releases Lake Tahoe Chocolate Collection

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Cesar Acosta, owner of Champagne & Chocolate, announced the result of a year-long project—the release of the Lake Tahoe Chocolate Collection. This chic and fun collection is set to make its debut just in time for the new year, with an online and in-store release available now, ensuring a sweet start to 2024.

Nestled within Heavenly Village in South Lake Tahoe, Champagne & Chocolate has become a favorite destination for both locals and visitors seeking a playful twist of champagne and chocolates.

Milk Chocolate Bar from Champagne & Chocolate’s latest collection. Provided / champagnechocolate.shop

“Every ounce of effort poured into this collection reflects my dedication. I’m thrilled to share this truly special collection with everyone,” Acosta said. Champagne & Chocolate creates its exquisite chocolates from the Chocolate Nugget Candy Factory, a Northern Nevada chocolate factory since 1936, renowned for producing the purestand finest chocolate across three generations. In 2021, Cesar joined forces with Eddie Feriance, the owner of the Candy Factory.

“Recognizing the need for the very best, I approached Eddie, because I knew the Chocolate Nugget was what I wanted,” said Acosta. “I wouldn’t have settled for anything less. We wanted the absolute best in the region.”

As business partners, Cesar and Ed are elevating the chocolate game by introducing their latest collection nationwide, inviting people across the country to savor the Lake Tahoe Collection. Beyond the premium ingredients, what sets this collection apart is the thoughtfulness behind its cover art. Meticulously designed sleeves capture the beauty of Lake Tahoe and the bliss that comes from biting into a meticulously crafted chocolate bar.

“When visualizing these bars, I wanted to capture everything I hold dear: my hometown of Lake Tahoe, my community, and, of course, my passion—the joy that chocolate brings,” explained Acosta.

Designed by Acosta himself, the new collection features an array of beautiful designs and includes vegan options, dark chocolate, milk chocolate, and more. Now available in-store at 1001 Heavenly Village Way Suite 30B, and online at http://www.champagnechocolate.shop , this collection promises to be a truly magnificent experience.