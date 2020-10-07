Chance of rain, high elevation snow in forecast for Lake Tahoe

The view Wednesday morning from DL Bliss State Park on Tahoe's West Shore.

Provided / Alertwildfire.org

A chance of rain and snow at higher elevation may return this weekend to Lake Tahoe after a prolonged dry period.

The National Weather Service in Reno is calling for widespread haze through Thursday due to smoke from California wildfires with a chance of precipitation entering the basin Friday night.

NWS forecasts a 20% chance of showers for Friday after 11 p.m. and a 30% chance for showers Saturday, mainly after 11 a.m.

The temperature plummets Saturday night to about freezing at the lake and will be colder at higher elevations, possibly bringing a bit of snow for 8,500 feet and above.

The wind will be about 5 to 10 mph from Wednesday into Friday with Saturday being “breezy” according to the forecast.

The expected high Wednesday of 77 will drop to 73 on Thursday, 70 on Friday and in the mid 50s for the weekend.

The basin hasn’t seen much precipitation since mid August when a lightning siege from multiple thunderstorms sparked fires throughout California and Nevada.

Due to the dry conditions, the U.S. Forest Service Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit has extended emergency camping restrictions through the end of November, with no campfires allowed anywhere in the basin. Propane and gas stoves are only allowed in developed campgrounds, which may close for the season after this upcoming weekend.