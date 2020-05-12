Chance of rain, snow added to wind advisory at Lake Tahoe

High winds Monday led to rough water at Lake Tahoe. A wind advisory is in effect through Tuesday.

Bill Rozak / Tahoe Daily Tribune

Rain and higher elevation snow are expected to be added to the windy conditions Tuesday at Lake Tahoe.

The National Weather Service in Reno issued a lake wind advisory Monday and the wind howled throughout the day and night.

The advisory is in effect until 11 p.m. Tuesday with winds averaging 15 to 20 mph with gusts reaching up to 30 mph.

The NWS said rain showers are likely, 60% chance, after 11 a.m. with the snow level hovering around 7,700 feet.

Support Local Journalism Donate



Tuesday’s high will be about 49 with the sun breaking through the clouds periodically.

The rain chances diminish Tuesday evening with temps dropping to around freezing.

Wednesday features mostly sunny skies with a high of 52 until the evening where there is a 30% chance of rain showers before 11 p.m., with a possibility of a dusting of snow overnight.

A 20% chance of rain and snow lead off Thursday morning, switching to all rain about 8 a.m. until noon. Snow levels will start at around 6,700 and rise to above 8,000 in the afternoon.

The weather clears up Friday and Saturday afternoon before a chance of rain showers in the evening and through Sunday.