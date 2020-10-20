Chance of rain, snow, cooler temps in Lake Tahoe forecast

The sunset on Sunday from Regan Beach in South Lake Tahoe.

Bill Rozak / Tahoe Daily Tribune

Mildly warm temperatures on Tuesday and Wednesday will drop later in the week and end with cooler weather and a chance of rain and snow on the weekend.

The National Weather Service in Reno says the highs for the next couple of days will be in the mid 60s with the overnight low in the mid 30s. There will be mostly sunny skies with a 5-10 mph wind.

Although sunny, the thermometer will barely reach into the 50s on Thursday with the low dropping down to about freezing. The wind will be mostly calm.

Friday’s high will be in the mid 50s with the low around 37 leading into a slight chance of rain on Saturday late in the morning.

The high Saturday will reach 50 and the snow level will start around 8,500 feet before lowering to about 6,700 feet after midnight where the low is forecast to be around 28.

A chance of snow remains Sunday with a high temperature of 43 and the low dipping to a chilly 23.