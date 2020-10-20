Chance of rain, snow, cooler temps in Lake Tahoe forecast
Mildly warm temperatures on Tuesday and Wednesday will drop later in the week and end with cooler weather and a chance of rain and snow on the weekend.
The National Weather Service in Reno says the highs for the next couple of days will be in the mid 60s with the overnight low in the mid 30s. There will be mostly sunny skies with a 5-10 mph wind.
Although sunny, the thermometer will barely reach into the 50s on Thursday with the low dropping down to about freezing. The wind will be mostly calm.
Friday’s high will be in the mid 50s with the low around 37 leading into a slight chance of rain on Saturday late in the morning.
The high Saturday will reach 50 and the snow level will start around 8,500 feet before lowering to about 6,700 feet after midnight where the low is forecast to be around 28.
A chance of snow remains Sunday with a high temperature of 43 and the low dipping to a chilly 23.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around the Lake Tahoe Basin and beyond make the Tahoe Tribune's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User