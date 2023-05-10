Change in NHP coverage puts pressure on budget process
The Nevada Legislature will be spending the next two weeks resolving the 2023-25 budget. The deadline for reconciling budget differences in May 20 with budget bills due at the end of May.
With less than a month left in the session, the union representing Nevada Highway Patrol troopers stepped up the pressure on lawmakers and the governor last week.
According to a statement issued by Nevada Police Union President Dan Gordon, the department will no longer be assigned coverage 2-5 a.m. in the Washoe County, Reno and Sparks areas due to critical staffing levels.
“We have continuously sounded the alarm on pay inequity that directly caused record-high turnover and vacancy rates of state police, which leaves Nevadans less safe,” Gordon said. “As a union, we are doing everything we can to draw attention to this issue, but it ultimately comes down to the State’s leadership to make public safety a critical priority and take expedited actions to adequately fund State Police.”
In a response to questions about the change, the department acknowledged challenges with staffing, recruitment and retention.
“The scheduling adjustment in Reno will provide a greater level of service to the public and allied agencies during hours of highest demand,” according to a statement. “We will ensure that our service to the public and support to allied agencies continues without gaps by utilizing overtime, on-call, and callout options, as necessary. The department will continue to monitor and adjust schedules to provide the highest level of public safety services.”
Douglas County settled a contract with its two law enforcement associations last week after a contentious negotiation that spilled over into the pages of The Record-Courier.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around the Lake Tahoe Basin and beyond make the Tahoe Tribune's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.