Change in NHP coverage puts pressure on budget process

The Nevada Legislature will be spending the next two weeks resolving the 2023-25 budget. The deadline for reconciling budget differences in May 20 with budget bills due at the end of May.

With less than a month left in the session, the union representing Nevada Highway Patrol troopers stepped up the pressure on lawmakers and the governor last week.

According to a statement issued by Nevada Police Union President Dan Gordon, the department will no longer be assigned coverage 2-5 a.m. in the Washoe County, Reno and Sparks areas due to critical staffing levels.

“We have continuously sounded the alarm on pay inequity that directly caused record-high turnover and vacancy rates of state police, which leaves Nevadans less safe,” Gordon said. “As a union, we are doing everything we can to draw attention to this issue, but it ultimately comes down to the State’s leadership to make public safety a critical priority and take expedited actions to adequately fund State Police.”

In a response to questions about the change, the department acknowledged challenges with staffing, recruitment and retention.

“The scheduling adjustment in Reno will provide a greater level of service to the public and allied agencies during hours of highest demand,” according to a statement. “We will ensure that our service to the public and support to allied agencies continues without gaps by utilizing overtime, on-call, and callout options, as necessary. The department will continue to monitor and adjust schedules to provide the highest level of public safety services.”

Douglas County settled a contract with its two law enforcement associations last week after a contentious negotiation that spilled over into the pages of The Record-Courier.