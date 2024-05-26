Change is needed in Tahoe (Opinion)

Our current economic and housing situation – a crisis of a primarily low-wage service economy combined with extraordinarily high-cost housing – was not built in the last year, but over decades. We are living, today, in the economy built by Tahoe’s established special interests: the Chambers of Commerce, the Hotel Lodging Association, and the Realtors Association; three organizations that together support the status quo of low-wages, over-tourism, and unaffordable housing. This is not working, and Tahoe’s establishment is not happy about this being discussed, and even less happy that anyone is advocating change. But change is possible. Affordable housing and economic diversification is possible here.

The results of our current situation can be seen not only in what is visible, such as the annual July 4th beach trashings, but in who has gone missing: our families. Since 2000, the South Tahoe area (all of zip code 96150) has lost a staggering 25% of our working-aged adults and 35% of our school-aged children – some 4,000 adults and 2,500 children have left our community. These figures are not just alarming, but wildly disproportionate to the relatively flat statewide population changes (+6% and -2% respectively). Block after block, neighborhood after neighborhood, streets that once had a mix of working locals and families have hollowed out into mostly empty vacation homes. This exodus of families is a Tahoe problem.

This exodus is not just a loss of a local workforce, but a loss of local customers. Some 4,000 local workers who would have paid for services, dined at restaurants, repaired their cars, and bought school supplies for their kids, year-round – in short, the commerce of everyday life – are gone. What remains is both a diminished local workforce and smaller customer base of very young adults who may, while in their 20’s, be willing to live four or five to a house, but who can no longer access the kinds of secure housing needed to establish roots, raise families, and grow their careers. This is the “missing middle”, the lack of modest but decent homes accessible to a workforce that is no longer entry-level, but in their early careers.

A community that pushes out families is not a healthy one, and the root cause is not hard to identify – our local jobs do not support the local cost of housing. Tahoe is in desperate need of major housing reforms, substantial economic diversification, and an overall shift in governing priorities from exploitation to stewardship.

In a free housing market, prices settle at the equilibrium point of local demand and the cost of adding supply. But Tahoe’s housing market is not a free market, demand is disconnected from local wages, and supply is both geographically and artificially limited. In most communities local wages limit prices, but as a vacation destination, locals have been relentlessly outcompeted by a virtually unlimited supply of deep-pocketed 2nd/vacation home buyers bidding for the same limited supply of housing. Geographic constraints preclude low-cost low-density suburban development (which would also be environmentally undesirable), while simultaneously, TRPA-imposed restrictions limit cost-efficient higher density development. For example, modest duplexes, as a type of “multi-family” housing, are outright prohibited by the TRPA in most residential areas in the basin, even though luxury McMansions are allowed everywhere.

As a result, over the last 20 years virtually the only kind of housing that’s been built has been luxury McMansions. What’s more, in an ostensible effort to limit overdevelopment, the TRPA requires every new housing unit to hold a “residential allocation” permit, for which the entire basin has only about 3,500 remaining (plus a variety of “bonus” units). Every McMansion and luxury AirBnB condo unit built today, represents a unit of modest workforce housing that can never be built in the future. This system has strictly favored luxury vacation homes at the cost of modest housing for local workers for decades.

Compounding Tahoe’s high housing costs is a relatively low-wage tourism service employment market notorious for providing extremely limited opportunities for career growth. Many of the opportunities that had existed even in the relatively recent past, have steadily shrunk. A good example of this is Vail Resorts’ outsourcing of nearly their entire human resources department, skilled office jobs, to an app staffed remotely from their corporate headquarters. Similar outsourcing has happened at the casinos across the state line. The tourism jobs that remain have concentrated in harder-to-automate but also lower-paying jobs, both front and back-of-house. This can be seen in data produced by the TRPA, and approved by the Chamber of Commerce, in their “Destination Stewardship Plan,” which showed that, accounting for inflation, over the past five years regional tourism industry profits had gone up by 10%, while average tourism industry wages have gone down by 15%.

Tourism is a fickle industry, as vacations are typically the first expense people cut when times get tough. The result is a boom-and-bust local economy that has become less and less resilient to economic cycles, which in-turn leads to an ever more unstable and transient workforce.

Economic diversification in mountain tourist towns – including ours – is both possible and necessary. Examples include medicine, such as the Steadman Clinic in Vail, a world-class center for orthopedics that draws in patients and high-quality jobs year-round. Tahoe also hosts a small media economy ranging from production services to outdoor media publishing. Another is wilderness education, rather than simple tourism, such as NOLS, AIARE-Pro, and AMGA training, all of which exist in Bishop and Mammoth, but not here. LTCC has been a notable bright spot, as their wilderness education programming had expanded rapidly under the late Dr. Clinton Culp, demonstrating that this is a viable industry. Expansion into Nursing degree education would also provide both jobs and career opportunities for locals. While by no means an exhaustive list, these examples demonstrate the potential to grow parts of our local economy which support consistent year-round employment with consistent year-round customers, and which are much less sensitive to the boom-and-bust tourism cycle.

The central challenge to economic diversification, however, ultimately runs through the housing crisis. As of the time of this writing, there are 92 open unfilled positions between Barton Hospital and LTCC – not because Tahoe is an undesirable place to live, but because it’s unaffordable. It’s difficult for any organization to expand where employees cannot afford to live. And crucially, every unfilled job is also a missing year-round customer for every other local business.

Communities need both housing locals can afford and careers that locals can grow into. Today we increasingly have neither. Reducing the cost of housing is the key enabler of the changes our community needs – all roads lead through the housing crisis.

Small changes at the margins can, and are being, made with little controversy. Changes underway such as helping homeowners build ADU’s with pre-approved plans and an initial proposal to allow modest duplexes within the city limits – two efforts I have worked to initiate in the past year – can and will help, but ultimately are not enough. The 2019 South Shore Housing Needs Survey estimated that we would need an additional 3,000 housing units by 2026 just to support our existing economy, much of which would need to be at or below the current prices. We need housing for local workers and families by the thousands, not just the dozens.

The incentives we have now have not just failed to produce affordable housing, they’ve actively reduced it. Since 2000, the number of vacant 2nd homes has grown explosively, increasing by 56%, outpacing new construction. As a result, the city has actually net lost over 300 locally-occupied homes. Reversing these losses beyond the mere margins will require meaningful public funding for projects such as building new workforce housing, rental and first-home homebuyer assistance, and fire insurance assistance to help people stay in their homes. All of this will cost money the city does not currently have. It will also require changing the incentives for what kinds of housing gets built in the future, reducing the profitability of McMansions while increasing the profitability of modest and duplex housing, as well as shifting the incentives for how existing housing stock is utilized. In short, big changes.

And as with all calls for big changes, there is big push-back from those for whom the current system works just fine.

A coalition of the Chambers of Commerce, the Realtors Association, the Hotel Lodging Association, and the Tahoe Keys Homeowners Association – interest groups representing Tahoe’s most established big-money interests, and rather ironically calling themselves “Keep Community First”, have banded together for the sole purpose of rejecting all proposals to fund affordable housing. Not just my proposals, but all proposals that had been put forward both by other members of the City Council as well as city staff, that could fund affordable housing. The options list they rejected included a modest 2% tourist hotel tax, a sales/transfer tax on mansions over $1M, and yes, a tax on vacant 2nd homes. In place of these proposals for funding affordable housing, they have proposed – nothing. Do nothing. Fund nothing. Change nothing. Continue to build only luxury vacation homes. Deflect, deny, and dissemble that there is no housing crisis. This is a morally indefensible position.

The rhetoric that has accompanied this demand for “no changes” reflects this lack of any alternative vision for a healthy future for our community. With no meaningful alternative solutions of their own – alternatives that identify where the money will come from – the opponents of change have turned instead to personal attacks, vitriol, and antisemitism. This is not reasoned debate, this is desperation.

Push on the establishment, the establishment pushes back.

But no matter the screams of the opposition in favor of the do-nothing status quo, the realities on the ground remain. We are losing our workforce. We are losing our families. Without either, Tahoe’s future is to become another Aspen, another Jackson Hole – not a community, but a Disneyland-in-the-mountains, a theme park where the wealthy visit, but where the workforce cannot live. This future will be highly profitable for a few, but comes at the cost of our soul. But that future is not set in stone, it need not be our fate.

We choose to advocate for change.