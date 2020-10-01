Change of season brings change in colors at Lake Tahoe

Fall colors in Hope Valley in 2018.

Bill Rozak / Tahoe Daily Tribune

Sweater weather is upon us and we’re now approaching the home stretch of 2020.

We moved into fall on Sept. 22 and the days are getting shorter and a bit chillier.

The coronavirus pandemic has caused many events that usually help ring in the fall to be canceled including Camp Richardson’s Oktoberfest and the Fall Fish Festival to name a couple.

But fortunately there’s something that can’t be canceled, fall colors.

Lake Tahoe is the perfect place to enjoy all the things that come along with the changing of the season.

Nature allows for many rejuvenating places to enjoy the colors of fall. The beautiful aspen can be seen all over the basin, but there are a few noteworthy places to visit to get fully enveloped in autumn over the next few weeks.

Hope Valley and beyond

Hope Valley’s colors are already starting to pop. Just off Luther Pass Rd., Hope Valley’s aspen trees offer a beautiful drive or short hikes. Hope Valley is a place to get away from the hustle and bustle of the lake while experiencing the yellow, red and orange hues. Hope Valley’s expansive meadows offer great views of the surrounding mountains.

Close to Hope Valley, and up the mountain from Woodford’s, enjoy the West Fork Carson River as it winds its way through the meadow while taking in the calming view of open space and colorful trees.

Even stay at the new boutique Wylder Hotel who has been keeping the Sorensons tradition alive.

As a guest, enjoy complimentary hot cocoa while enjoying the autumn vibe.

If you keep going on Highway 88 to Blue Lakes, the colors are changing right now.

South Lake Tahoe, Fallen Leaf Lake

In South Lake Tahoe, the colors will be changing over the next few weeks.

Fallen Leaf Lake, of course, is the perfect spot for a fall picnic to enjoy the sunsets surrounded by falling colorful leaves. Fitting for its name, this place is a favorite for even a cool dip in the lake while sipping on apple cider.

While usually packed in the summer, this place is perfect for taking in fall.

Mt. Rose, Marlette Lake

For another beautiful, ‘autumny’ vibe, Mt. Rose highway is lined with beautiful trees and fall colors. Turn on the ‘Autumn Acoustic’ playlist on Spotify and enjoy a Sunday drive through the mountains. For a perfect fall photo op, stop by Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe or Diamond Peak Ski Resort for slopes of colorful trees.

For those wanting to hike to see some fall beauty, try hiking to Marlette Lake. It’s about 5 miles from the trailhead at Spooner Lake, that of course means 5 miles on the way back too. This gem of a lake is known for its autumn beauty and breathtaking views.

For a more in-depth map of where colors are changing around the basin, visit the fall map here.

Harvest moon

Along with the beautiful colors, the moon will still be mostly full from Oct. 1 Harvest Full Moon. It’s perfect to get outdoors in the evening and view it’s bright beauty.

According to the Old Farmer’s Almanac, the Harvest Moon indicates the time to gather for winter and reap the years-long harvest in our gardens. The next full moon will be the Hunters Moon on Halloween. It will also be called a Blue Moon because it will be the second full moon of the month, perfect for an extra spooky Halloween.