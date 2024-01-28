Changing times (Opinion)

Over the past 26 years I have seen many changes in and around South Lake Tahoe. There have been improvements and upgrades along with changes that are making impacts to our local community that are not sustainable. The year I arrived (1998) the city’s commercial spaces had very little vacancy, and the casinos were bustling with visitors here to gamble, every casino had four or five quality restaurants and affordable all-you-can-eat buffets. Most of the tourism dollars were spent in and around the Casinos. During that time, it was not easy for local restaurants to compete with the casino’s restaurants. There were a few notable exceptions to that rule (Café Fiore, Evans, Swiss Chalet, Nephele’s, McP’s, Paul Kennedy’s & Riva).

We have seen a number of restaurants and businesses close in the past six months, this is a real concern as our local economy revolves around small business. There are many reasons that people choose to close a business. Many times, the financial burden combined with one’s priorities for their own life create a scenario where an owner changes direction. There are situations where an owner has made decisions in business that force a business to close: taking on too much debt, having no access to capital, being an absentee owner, tax burdens, or simply not understanding good business practices.

Closing a business can be devastating for the owner and the community that relies on these establishments. It is also true that a closed business is often replaced by a new business.

We should be proud of and continue to support the many businesses that have survived and check out those that have recently opened. The closing of Denny’s, Izzy’s Burger, Beach Hut, Glazed and Confused, Flight Deck, Lake House, and Lakeview Social has caused concern, but at the same time, The Woods, Burger Me, Three Pines Coffee Company, West Coast Sourdough and Shedcat have had Grand Openings. In addition, South Lake Brewing, Tahoe Bagel, and Lotus Pho opened second locations, and we have a new restaurant opening at the former Bear Beach Cafe, Elements.

Being in business for the past fifteen years in SLT, I know firsthand the challenges of operating a business in a seasonal resort community. You need to be resilient and prepared for the unexpected, you must also realize that Tahoe doesn’t have a predictable pulse of business like most city’s or towns. Then you have what’s happened in the last three years, a pandemic followed by the Caldor fire that required our entire town to evacuate, and then a winter we haven’t had for fifty years with snow fall that covered our street signs. All this coupled with high interest rates, inflation, and the rise in the cost of doing business have many owners questioning if staying in business in Tahoe is what’s right or even possible for them.

Now, more than ever, is the time for our business community to come together to combine resources that will raise the tide for all businesses. It may be time for our Chambers of Commerce to merge so their resources for business are not fragmented, and our most talented people are working together. Rather than spend money on outside economic development consultants that encourage corporate owned business to open here that in turn creates leakage in our economy, we should work to assist local entrepreneurs create new businesses in our city.

I would like to suggest and I intend to initiate conversations with the City, LTCC, The Chambers, and Visitors Authority to begin collaborating on how we can provide a small business center, where owners and entrepreneurs can have access to help with finances, marketing, human resources, and legal help for their businesses. We could also work to provide a fund to help get new businesses off the ground. There are lots of talented entrepreneurs right here in our community and we need to do all we can to give them the tools to succeed. We also need to do all we can as owners and employees of

businesses in our city, to make sure that we are delivering a high standard of hospitality and service. This will help bring our locals and visitors into our businesses.

As we move past one of the most uncertain times of the last century (a pandemic that we had not experienced since 1921), we are sure to see many changes in the way our society operates in the next century. We have already seen this in everything from the way we work, the way we travel, and the way we spend money. The cost of so many things has drastically risen over the past decade, this rise is dramatically impacting people’s spending habits, especially in the last year. This isn’t just happening in SLT, Capitalism and our economy operate in cycles of ups and downs. Our job now is to come together as a community, we will make it through the times of change, if we work together, we will be better on the other side, when we get back to the high tide!

Cody Bass

Mayor of South Lake Tahoe