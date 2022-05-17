Chaperones needed to guide youth at Tahoe 4-H summer camp

Extension’s 4-H Youth Development Program is looking for chaperones to lead and mentor youth during summer camp activities at South Lake Tahoe from July 9-16.

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — With summer just around the corner, the 4-H Youth Development Program is looking for adult volunteers to chaperone at this year’s Nevada Northern Area/Western Camp.

University of Nevada, Reno Extension is hosting the camp at the 40-acre Nevada State 4-H Camp in South Lake Tahoe on the shores of the lake. Chaperones are needed to provide leadership and guidance to campers from July 9-16.

The camp is for youth ages 9 to 12, from Washoe, Douglas and Storey counties, and Carson City. As chaperones, volunteers will guide youth through educational activities during camp and provide supervision for the youth in their care. Chaperones, who must be 18 or older by the start of camp, will help ensure youth are getting a meaningful experience participating in activity centers, games and programs, while also overseeing the physical, mental and emotional health and safety of the campers.

“This is a great opportunity for those looking to become a 4-H leader and mentor, and for college students working toward careers with youth,” said Sarah Chvilicek, extension 4-H program manager. “Chaperones get to volunteer at the beautiful camp facility while engaging with the campers in activities and workshops. Past chaperones have reported finding it to be a very rewarding experience.”

To become a chaperone, individuals must first complete the process to become a 4-H volunteer. Due to extended wait times for required fingerprint background checks, this process should be completed as soon as possible and begin with contacting Chvilicek atsarahc@unr.edu .

After applying, prospective chaperones should complete the registration packet and submit it to their local extension office as soon as possible. Once the volunteer application has been approved and the volunteer background check has been completed, the chaperone registration can be finalized.

Chaperones then attend required scheduled training and meetings before arriving at camp at 3 p.m., July 9. The dates, times and locations for training will be announced closer to the beginning of camp. There is no cost for chaperones, and food and lodging will be provided.

4-H is a community of young people across America learning leadership, citizenship and life skills through a variety of educational activities and experiences. With the guidance of chaperones, campers will enjoy the opportunity to develop the four “H’s” of 4-H – head, heart, hands and health – while participating in a traditional camp experience.

Source: University of Nevada, Reno