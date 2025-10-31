Charcoal use ban lifted as of November 1 for the City of South Lake Tahoe

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Effective Saturday, November 1 at 8 a.m., Fire Chief Jim Drennan is lifting the ban on the use of charcoal for BBQs in the City of South Lake Tahoe.

Residents may continue to use propane, pellets, liquid petroleum, and now charcoal for BBQ cooking.

Important reminder: Open flame burning with wood is never allowed within the City limits, at any time of the year, except in the designated fire rings at Campground by the Lake.

As winter approaches, the threat of wildfire diminishes but remains present. Make sure your property has proper defensible space with at least 5 feet of clearance around your home to give it the best chance of survival in the event of a wildfire.

Learn more about Wildfire Safety at https://www.tahoelivingwithfire.com/ .