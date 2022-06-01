Charcoal, wood fires restricted in South Lake Tahoe

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The city of South Lake Tahoe has put in place fire restrictions until further notice prohibiting charcoal and wood fires, officials announced Wednesday.

The use of natural gas, propane, or pellet barbecue grills, smokers, and fire pits are permissible unless a red flag warning is issued.

“We ask that residents and visitors follow these fire restrictions to help minimize the potential of fire starts,” said Interim Chief Jim Drennan in a news release. “With the increase in dry fuels and high temperatures, there is a significant risk for fire danger and this is one way to prevent a wildfire.”

As a reminder, during a red flag warning or critical fire weather conditions, open flame is not allowed which includes natural gas, propane, and pellet barbecue grills, smokers, and fire pits. Additionally, open flame devices such as tiki torches and fireworks, including sparklers and firecrackers, are prohibited in California year-round. If you witness the illegal use of fireworks or campfires, please call 911.

For more information about creating defensible space, visit http://www.tahoelivingwithfire.com .

To find out if a red flag warning is issued, visit https://www.weather.gov/rev/ .