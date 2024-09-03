Charles Costa: UK musician takes on 90 marathons in 90 days along the Pacific Crest Trail for mental health awareness

LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Charles Costa, the UK musician formerly known as King Charles, has set off on a mission to run 90 marathons in 90 days along the Pacific Crest Trail (PCT). His goal is to increase awareness and generate funds for two critical mental health organizations: The Jed Foundation in the U.S. and James’ Place in the UK.

“There’s a real opaqueness to mental health which makes the whole thing such a desperate challenge. There are so many opposing mental factors that contribute to the whole problem,” Costa said.

The Jed Foundation (JED) focuses on protecting emotional health and preventing suicide among teens and young adults by providing essential skills and support and partnering with educational institutions to improve mental health programs. James’ Place offers life-saving treatment to men in suicidal crises, delivering rapid and compassionate care in a supportive setting to foster hope and recovery. Learn more about JED at jedfoundation.org and James’ Place at jamesplace.org.uk

The cause is deeply personal for Costa. A skiing accident a decade ago left him with a brain injury that has significantly impacted his mental health. This experience has fueled his desire to support mental health charities.

“Shame can really breed loneliness. And loneliness can amplify the shame. It’s just a round and round and round problem,” Costa said. “With these charities, there is no shame. They meet you where you are; they come with compassion.”

Costa, who is relaunching his music career under his given name, sees this grueling challenge as a way to channel his personal experiences into a force for good. “You don’t have to put everything behind a projection; you are okay as you are,” he said.

Currently on his 46th day and counting, Costa’s journey, which began on July 20 at the Canadian border, is set to conclude on Oct. 20 near the Mexico border. Despite the physical toll, Costa remains determined. “My feet and my ankles are in pretty bad shape, but they are holding up,” he said.

Costa says his feet have become “their own beasts.” Provided / Charles Costa

The logistics of his run are demanding. Costa varies his backpacks depending on his crew’s proximity, often carrying his tent and food for the night. The rugged terrain of the PCT adds additional stress on his knees and shoulders, but Costa views these challenges as part of his voyage’s transformative power.

“Running is a wonderful way to relieve and release yourself from emotional entanglement,” he said. “Mental health is about being locked inside yourself, and running provides an immediate release. And singing is also one of the ways to get away. Running and singing are both using the power of your body and the power of your breath. You are using your body to create sound to connect you to songs you love and things that will remind you that there is a passionate being within you.”

Costa’s dual focus on running and music reflects his belief in the undeniable connection between physical activity and emotional well-being. This synergy between movement and music offers him a unique form of therapy, one that he hopes will inspire others.

Running and singing are Costa’s go-to forms of therapy. Provided / Charles Costa

The journey also marks a return to ultra-running for Costa, who previously completed a 40-day marathon trek across the UK. “I love the freedom and challenge of running long distances,” he said. “America has always been such a massive expanse of fascination and mystery to me.”

As he progresses through his marathon challenge, Costa continues to share updates on Instagram @charlescostaofficial and encourages donations to both The Jed Foundation and James’ Place.

For those interested in supporting his cause, donations can be made to the Jed Foundation through jedfoundation.crowdchange.co/41734 . Donations can also be made to James’ Place by searching Charles Costa on gofundme.com.

Costa’s run is supported by running clubs, athletes, and organizations. For those interested in joining or learning more, please contact sarah@treelinepr.com .

Zoe Meyer is a reporter for the Sierra Sun, a sister publication for Tahoe Daily Tribune. She can be reached at zmeyer@sierrasun.com.