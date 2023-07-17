Charter customers in Tahoe experience internet outage

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Charter Spectrum customers around the Tahoe Basin have been without internet service for several hours Monday morning after a fiber optics network was damaged.

“Damage to our fiber optic network is impacting service for Spectrum customers in South Lake Tahoe and surrounding areas,” a Spectrum spokesperson told the Tribune. “Our crews are actively working to repair the damage as quickly as possible. We appreciate our customers’ patience as we make the necessary repairs.”

Customers in Tahoe City, Incline Village and South Lake Tahoe have all reported outages. As of 1:45 p.m., work is still being done to repair the network.