Chase International acquires Emerald Realty

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Chase International Property Management has doubled its capacity to serve Northern Nevada and California with its property management needs. This past quarter they merged and acquired Lynne Cauley Property Management of Minden, Nevada, and Emerald Realty of Stateline, Nevada, owned by Nicki Campbell. Through this association, Chase International Property Management doubled in size and now represents over 1,000 doors through its offices in Sparks and Gardnerville, Nevada.

“We are honored to welcome Lynne Cauley and Nicki Campbell to the Chase family and look forward to continuing their legacies in the property management business,” said Sue Lowe, President and Corporate Broker of Chase International.

The Property Management division is part of the Chase International Real Estate Family of Companies and adds value for their residential and commercial clients.

“With the dramatic and historic growth of the region, we recognize the voluminous demand for a more personal approach and support for property management overall,” said Josh Villalobos, Property Management Broker.

Emerald Realty was established over 40 years ago in the South Lake Tahoe, California and Nevada area. “The Campbell family, who ran the incredibly successful business, set the benchmark for superior service and integrity,” said Villalobos.

Lynn Cauley Property Management has served its clientele throughout the Carson Valley area in Nevada for over 40 years. An icon in the community, Cauley and her staff have been awarded and noted for providing the “kindest, friendliest service in the business.”

All combined, Chase International Property Management will represent clientele who desire management services for apartments, single-family dwellings and commercial space throughout Northern Nevada and California.

The agency’s list of services includes maintenance and inspections, hiring and supervising independent contractors, collection services, and accounting. In addition, they will continue to offer their advanced technology and progressive marketing techniques to support their sales and marketing efforts.

For more information, contact Chase International Property Management at (775) 825-7368.