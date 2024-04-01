Chase International Foundation awards $6K to local non-profits

ZEPHYR COVE, Nev. – Chase International Foundation recently awarded $6,000 to non-profit agencies in Reno and Lake Tahoe as part of their ‘Four Pillars of Giving” grant program.

The funds were distributed to the Boys & Girls of Lake Tahoe in South Lake Tahoe, California, Xquisite, with services located throughout the Northern Nevada region, and Special Operations Finding Kids of Reno, Nevada and San Francisco, California.

“Through our Foundation’s Four Pillars of Giving program, we raise funds to support our community’s basic human needs for shelter, food, safety, and well-being, said Shari Chase, President of the Foundation. “With support from donations to and through our Foundation, people are given the opportunity to become proud and productive members of their community.”

Photo courtesy of Boys and Girls Club of Lake Tahoe

Boys & Girls of Lake Tahoe’s Equine Therapy Program was awarded $2,000 through the suggestion and donation by Jenna Poell, Board Member of the Chase Foundation.

“This program allows children and youth to set aside challenges of their everyday lives, allowing them to feel empowered as they learn to handle and care for horses,” said Jenna Poell. “This has been a powerful healing program for our youth.”

Poell also recommended Xquisite which was awarded $2,000 as part of Chase International’s “Wellbeing Pillar.”

“Nevada has the highest rate of sex trafficking in the country,” said Poell. “Supporting organizations such as Xquisite is vital to the safety and well-being of our community; not only does this organization support survivors of sex trafficking, but they support survivors of sexual exploitation, sexual assault, and domestic violence.”

The $2,000 grant for Special Operations Finding Kids was suggested and supported by Realtor Georgia Chase who represents her clients through the luxury agency’s Zephyr Cove, Nevada, office.

“The grantee received the funds to hire professional investigators to find missing and exploited children and provide aftercare services to victims and their families,” said Chase.

Chase International Foundation was founded by Shari Chase in 2022, a reflection of her commitment to making a positive and lasting difference in the lives of others.

The concept to form the Foundation started during an annual meeting in March 2022 when they unveiled their yearly project as part of their “Chase Cares” initiative. This program reflects their mission to support the communities in which they live.

In addition to its regional efforts in Northern Nevada and California, the Foundation serves a global community through support of our Hela Bima World non-profit initiatives, including its Hela Bima Rice Project in Sri Lanka.

Chase International Foundation is a 501 © (3) Non-profit corporation. All donations are appreciated and tax deductible. For more information, visit ChaseInternationalFoundation.org .