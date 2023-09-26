Chase International Foundation awards over $12,000 to Northern Nevada/California non-profits

ZEPHYR COVE, Nev. – Chase International Foundation recently awarded over $12,000 to non-profit agencies in Northern Nevada and California as part of their Four Pillars of Giving grant program. PTSD NOW! of Incline Village, Nev., Between Horses and Humans of Gardnerville, Nev. and Escobar Martial Arts Club in South Lake Tahoe, Calif., were presented with donations from the Foundation’s bi-annual grant process.

“Through our Foundation’s Four Pillars of Giving program, we raise funds to support our community’s basic human needs for shelter, food, safety and well-being, said Shari Chase, President of the Foundation. “We are honored to make a positive impact in the communities where we work and live.”

PSTD NOW! was awarded $10,000 through the sponsorship of and donation by the Foundation’s Director, Sue Lowe, who is also the President of Chase International’s luxury real estate brokerage.

“Their work to support the families of our military who bravely served to protect our Nation is incredibly important,” said Lowe. “We are confident that this Grant will facilitate the progress of their program and foster positive change.”

“We are very thankful for the Chase International Foundations’ donation to our organization,” said Craig Rauchle, Founder and President of PTSDNow! “Their support will help support our program Purple Resolve where the focus is on prevention and resiliency as opposed to crisis management when the problems of stress and depression have gotten out of control.”

The Foundation also awarded $2,000 to the Between Horses and Humans program in Gardnerville. The Grant was sponsored by Anja Buchholz, a Realtor at Chase International’s South Lake Tahoe office.

“Between Horses and Humans is grateful for the amazing support from the Chase International Foundation,” said Jeannette Bostedt, Program Manager. “BHH Horsemanship program improves the lives of children in difficult life situations. This Grant means that four youths can participate in our weekly horsemanship program for one year at no cost to the family or guardians. We rely on support such as this to continue to make a positive impact on the lives of the children and families in our community.”

The Escobar Martial Arts Club in South Lake Tahoe was awarded $1,800 at the suggestion of Orion Izzard. He is a Realtor at Chase International’s South Lake Tahoe office and passionately supports the Club’s Martial Arts education program for at-risk and low-income students. EMAC provides tuition and expenses for students attending Escobar Training Grounds.

“The funds provided by the Chase International Foundation means that children from our local community will have a place to go after school to learn martial arts and practice with friends in the Escobar Martial Arts Club, said Orion Izzard. “Martial arts training provides both physical activity for kids to exercise, grow stronger and adds a mental component to exercise their minds.”

Chase International Foundation was founded by Shari Chase in 2022, a reflection of her commitment to making a positive and lasting difference in the lives of others.

The concept to form the Foundation started during an annual meeting of Chase International Real Estate in March 2022. For this annual meeting, they invited Scott Lindgren, Fire Chief for the Tahoe Douglas Fire Protection District, to educate the agents and staff about his District’s (and others in the Lake Tahoe Basin) initiative to raise money to purchase a Fire Rescue Helicopter.

In brief, his presentation acknowledged that there are no dedicated aerial resources within the Basin to assist with fires and emergency rescues, and there is a desperate need to have an aggressive, immediate response helicopter.

In addition to its regional efforts in Northern Nevada and California, the Foundation serves a global community by supporting their Hela Bima World non-profit initiatives, including its Hela Bima Rice Project in Sri Lanka.

Chase International Foundation is a 501 © (3) Non-profit corporation. All donations are appreciated and tax deductible. For more information, visit ChaseInternationalFoundation.org .