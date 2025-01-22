Chase International Foundation donates $30,000 to local non-profits in 2024

ZEPHYR COVE, Nev. – Chase International Foundation awarded over $30,000 in 2024 to 16 non-profit agencies in Northern Nevada and California as part of their ‘Four Pillars of Giving” grant program. The total amount includes $14,700 in recent donations that were raised during “Giving Tuesday,” a non-profit organization initiative that occurs the first Tuesday after Thanksgiving in over 70 countries.

“We are committed to creating community wellness for those in greatest need, said Cindy Ranne, Executive Director. “Right now, people want to feel like they’re making a positive difference for each other with a caring heart. Our “Four Pillars of Giving” grant program addresses the basic human needs for shelter, food, safety and well-being.”

The list of recipients for this quarter includes Douglas County Backpack Buddies, Lake Tahoe Shining Stars, Reno Rescue at the Center for Adaptive Riding, Northern Nevada HOPES, Courage Worldwide, Live Violence Free, and the Veterans Guest House.

Chase International Realtors Trevor Phillips and Paul Ellbogen sponsored Douglas County Backpack Buddies. The $2,000 grant will support the distribution of meals on Fridays, so the children have adequate food over the weekend and are nourished and prepared for the next week of school.

Sixteen young dancers from the Lake Tahoe Shining Stars program will benefit from the Foundation’s $3,900 grant which will support the athletes’ tuition and registration fees for attending Dance Excellence, an international dance festival in Southern California. Chase International’s Realtor Fawn Hayes sponsored this grant.

Reno Rescue at the Center for Adaptive Riding’s grant of $2,000 will support the organization’s Stable Moments program for 20 children and fund two Program Director certifications. This therapeutic horseback riding program helps foster and adopted youth to increase their self-worth and emotional awareness and develop life skills for a healthy transition into adulthood. Janine Merkt of Chase International’s Reno office sponsored this Grant.

Chase International’s Reno, Nevada office teamed up to sponsor a $1,918 Grant for Northern Nevada HOPES. This non-profit program and its well-respected facility provide affordable, high-quality medical, behavioral health, and support services for anyone impacted by domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse.

A $2,000 grant to support the region’s new “Courage House” of Courage Worldwide was sponsored by Realtor Georgia Chase whose passion is to help vulnerable children live better lives. This facility is expected to open in 2025 and will have a team of compassionate, trauma-trained employees to provide round-the-clock supervision, care and services to meet the complex needs of trafficking survivors.

Live Violence Free received $1,500 thanks to the Giving Tuesday donors and Star Brooks, Realtor at Chase International. The grant will be specifically used to upgrade the entry to the organization’s building to ensure safety for residents who seek Live Violence Free for shelter, counseling, housing assistance and legal support.

Realtor Trevor Phillips sponsored the Veterans Guest House grant in the amount of $1,500. Veterans and their families can continue to have a warm, inviting temporary home and access to essential medical care through this non-profit organization.