Chase International welcomes 4 new agents

Chase International recently welcomed four more agents to its real estate offices in Reno, Incline Village and South Lake Tahoe.

The new agents are Rachelle Faedi, Linda Nordblad, Tatiana Avakumov and Shane McGraw.

Faedi was born and raised in the Tahoe Basin, owned a salon business in San Diego and attended the University of Nevada, Reno where she studied psychology. Faedi uses that background and volunteers to help children with special needs.

Faedi will work out of hte Reno office.

Norblad has lived and worked around the world and was once a flight attendant for an international airline. She has experienced emergency landing and onboard crises.

Norblad will also work out of Reno.

Avakumov has lived in Europe and speaks three languages — English, Russian and Romanian.

For years she has been involved with her family business and has applied her design and bookkeeping skills.

Avakumov will work out of South Lake Tahoe.

McGraw is a world traveler and adventure seeker. He has lived in the region for a decade and is an avid skier and mountain biker and is also a dirt bike enthusiast.

McGraw graduated from the University of Oregon and will work in Incline Village.