Chase International welcomes new agent to Incline office

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Chase International recently welcomed a new Realtor to its luxury real estate firm.

Amy Levy

Provided

Amy Levy is the newest agent in the Incline Village office.

Throughout Levy’s life, it was inevitable that she would end up in the real estate business. Her father was a real estate attorney and all three of her brothers were involved in home construction. Realizing what a positive impact they had on their clients’ lives, Levy discovered her own niche.

For years, she and her husband built spec homes and invested in new home developments throughout Arizona and Lake Tahoe. As entrepreneurs, they also owned and managed a variety of small businesses

“With this lifelong business experience, paired with my 30-year residency in Lake Tahoe, it’s a pleasure to offer my innermost knowledge of real estate and the region as well,” said Levy. “I am proud to have helped those who never in their wildest dreams thought they would ever own a home.”

This career is a perfect fit for Levy who treasures the value of ‘homelife’ and all the assets that come with working and living in the High Sierra. Ethically sound and full of ambition, Levy can be contacted through Chase International’s Incline Village, Nevada, office.