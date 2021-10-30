Chase selects Quinn as growth, education officer
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Elizabeth Quinn is the new chief growth and education officer for Chase International Real Estate.
With 20 years in the real estate business, including several former years at Chase International, Quinn achieved significant results as a Broker throughout Northern Nevada. Education and coaching are her passion.
Quinn is a licensed continuing education instructor and sought-after public speaker. Blending these talents, she will focus on attracting and retaining agents for this highly respected luxury real estate firm.
“I am so happy to be back home with a company that instills a culture of well-being for all,” said Quinn. “The path of success for their agents was pioneered over the company’s 35 years as a leader in the luxury real estate market; a position that can only be achieved by those who have benefited from the company’s innovative technology and marketing, pioneering educational programs, and heartfelt passion of people, planet and prosperity.”
Growing up at Lake Tahoe in a family of real estate Brokers, Quinn has a genuine understanding of the Reno/Lake Tahoe market. Today, she pairs her local knowledge with her extensive experience in recruiting, training, office management, rebranding, relocation, and creating a healthy work environment.
“My beliefs mirror Chase International’s culture: “One company. One Heart, One Philosophy,” said Quinn. “This is more than our slogan. It’s our credo, our way of life, and a life that I am grateful to represent to our clients and amazing agents throughout the Chase family.”
Source: Chase
