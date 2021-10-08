Chase welcomes new agents to Tahoe offices

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Chase International recently welcomed Kevin Donovan to its Incline Village office and Casey Dattola to its location in South Lake Tahoe.

As one who grew-up in Incline Village, Kevin Donovan, a partner with the highly successful Donovan Group, is the consummate connection for those who seek a true local with life-long roots in the real estate business.

From the moment he secured a bachelor’s degree in business management from the University of Nevada, Reno, and then entered the business world, Donovan has applied his innate understanding of what it takes to succeed in today’s competitive market.

Throughout his career, Donovan has received distinguished awards for his impassioned focus on customer service. While a team member of a well-respected human resources company, he was responsible for outside sales where he continually set new revenue benchmarks and creatively pursued new business solutions. All of which he applies to his real estate acumen today.

"I have always been results oriented and have my clients' best interests in mind," said Donovan.





In addition to his business savvy, Donovan is just as seasoned about all the assets that come with living and working throughout the Lake Tahoe region. Growing up, he acquired a deep-seeded passion for the High Sierra where he enjoys cycling, hiking, and creating gourmet feasts.

As the former Housekeeping Manager for Stanford University and Hair Stylist for over a decade, Casey Dattola has lived a life wrapped supporting customers who demanded her utmost personal attention.

Throughout this career path, she learned all about establishing relationships, listening to her clients’ needs and dreams, and balancing personalities and bank accounts all along the way.

Within her real estate career, Dattola has all the personal and professional skills to keep her clients feeling confident with her breadth of talent and tenacity that consistently lead to success for buyers and sellers alike.

“My life has always been centered around helping my clients feel at home and comfortable with my suggestions,” said Dattola. “Helping my real estate clients achieve their goal of owning a home or moving on to a new adventure warms my heart every time.”

When she is done focusing on her clients’ future through International’s South Lake Tahoe office, Dattola concentrates on her own adventures as an avid runner and enthusiast of all that the High Sierra has to offer year-round.

