Chase’s Hayes promoted to broker in Zephyr Cove

ZEPHYR COVE, Nev. — Veteran top producer Realtor Fawne Hayes was recently promoted as the new Broker for Chase International’s Zephyr Cove office.

“I am honored to be selected to uphold the company’s mantra of One company, One Heart, One Philosophy,” said Fawne Hayes. “I look forward to overseeing our formative office, mentoring the agents through our unprecedented marketing and technology platforms.”

For over 17 years, Hayes has been listing and selling properties throughout the region. In her new position, she will also be leading the luxury real estate’s flagship office that was established in 1986.

“Hayes is a natural leader well known for her dynamic and passionate personality which made her a perfect fit for the position,” said Sue Lowe, president of Chase International. “In addition, her extensive sales and marketing experience in the fields of technology, interactive media, real estate, and the local market add to the many assets that she brings to the team in our Zephyr Cove office.”

Throughout her career, Hayes has been a dedicated leader, with a strong emphasis in creating and implementing integrated marketing programs, building strategic partnerships, and managing a highly successful business.





“I look forward to personally working with each agent to help them grow their business, leverage their strengths, and use the latest tools and techniques to design the life that they have imagined and can visualize at Chase International,” said Hayes.