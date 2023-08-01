Chatbot launched for Nevada unemployment claims
Claimants using Nevada’s Unemployment Insurance filing system have a new chatbot, according to a news release.
The chatbot will help answer questions, simplify complex language and help users understand unemployment programs, the release said. The feature will be available on the bottom right corner of the “For UI Claimants” tab in ui.nv.gov.
“The chatbot will allow more people to receive their benefits in a timely manner and reduce the number of calls at our call centers,” Employment Security Division Deputy Administrator Nancy St. Clair said in the release. “While it will not look up specific claim information, it will make the experience much easier for those looking for help.”
This resource will help claimants navigate through the unemployment process and increase application accuracy.
DETR’s Unemployment Insurance Support Services will monitor questions received.
