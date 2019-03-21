Cheech & Chong light up Lake Tahoe at MontBleu Resort Casino and Spa

Where: MontBleu Resort Casino and Spa (55 U.S. 50, Stateline, Nev.)

If you go …

Legendary comedy duo Cheech & Chong return to Tahoe this weekend, and you're not going to want to pass on this show.

For more than 40 years Cheech Marin and Tommy Chong have been making people laugh, both through shared and independent ventures (did we mention their current tour is called "Cheech & Chong: A Joint Venture Tour" … get it?).

The two cemented their legacy as counter culture icons in the '70s and '80s with their acclaimed comedy albums and seminal films, including "Up in Smoke" and "Nice Dreams."

"During their reign, the twosome recorded six gold comedy albums, including the 1973 Grammy winner 'Los Cochinos,' and starred in eight films, most of which Chong co-wrote and directed," states Chong's bio on the Cheech and Chong website.

That reign took a hiatus for 25 years, during which time both men pursued individual projects and work.

Marin wrote, directed and starred in the comedy "Born In East L.A.," and appeared in over 20 films. He was a sitcom regular and appeared alongside Don Johnson in the TV drama "Nash Bridges."

Recommended Stories For You

Chong also appeared in movies and on TV during the duo's split, with perhaps his most notable (and funny) stint being in "That '70s Show" where he played Leo.

Since reuniting in 2009, Marin and Chong have gone on several tours.

The two remain monumental figures in cannabis culture — a fact that is easily discernible with a quick visit to their website http://www.cheechandchong.com/.

Catch them at MontBleu Resort Casino and Spa on Saturday, March 23.