Cheer on the Incline High School Highlanders Friday night

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. – For all locals that are looking for some excitement, Incline High School is a great chance to support the local youth and truly see what the village is all about.

Tonight, Friday Sept. 6, Incline High School will be rocking with JV Volleyball in the gymnasium at 4 p.m. followed by the undefeated Varsity team at 5pm. It’s rivalry night for both teams as the North Tahoe Lakers from Tahoe City are coming to Incline High.

Then, cruise outside and cheer on the JV football team at 4:30 p.m. followed by the Varsity team at 7 p.m. It’s the home opener for both teams as they battle non-conference opponent Portola High School from California.

Tomorrow, Saturday Sept. 7, the Incline High boys’ soccer team battles with perennial power, South Tahoe for more Lake Tahoe bragging rights. This will be a tremendous game for the Highlanders and a game that every soccer fan will want to see. Kickoff is slated for noon.

On Monday Sept. 8 it’s the Incline High School girls’ soccer team battling Sparks High School at Highlander Stadium. This group of young athletes and their first-year coach, Jessica Garcia, will make the community proud with their grit and never quit attitude. Kickoff is at 5 p.m.

Tuesday Sept. 10 is the community’s chance to watch the Incline High Boys Tennis team in action. Coach John Klein and his army of 20 boys will battle Hug High School from Reno on the Incline High tennis courts. First serve is 3 p.m.

So, put on some green and gold and come out and support these amazing young people.