Chief’s Corner: Be ready for bi-state evacuation drill on Lake Tahoe North Shore

The North Lake Tahoe Fire Protection District and North Tahoe Fire Protection District along with Washoe County Emergency Management, Washoe County Sheriff's Office, IVGID, Placer County and cooperating agencies will be hosting a community evacuation drill on Saturday, May 19. The drill will take place from 9:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

On the day of the drill, residents of Incline Village/Crystal Bay, and Kings Beach/Brockway Springs who have registered their landline and/or cell phones with their respective regional notification systems (Code Red for Washoe County and Placer-Alert.org for Placer County) will receive a reverse emergency alert call (reverse dial 9-1-1) informing them of the drill, while testing the system at the same time.

The "Bi-State Evacuation Drill" will affect all of Crystal Bay, the north end (north of the roundabout) of Incline, and the following streets in Kings Beach: Stateline Road; Cove Street; Islet Avenue; Gull Avenue; Pier Avenue; Park Lane; and Bend Avenue.

Approximately 1,100 residents are asked to voluntarily evacuate to the Tahoe Biltmore Hotel in Crystal Bay where they will be greeted with free bbq, free pet microchipping, information booths, and a $500 slot tourney courtesy of the Tahoe Biltmore Lodge & Casino. Helicopters will be performing water drops in the area, and agencies will have various fire apparatus staged in Crystal Bay as well.

This is a great opportunity for both fire districts to exercise cooperative local and state agreements as well as an opportunity for residents of both districts to gain knowledge of how an evacuation is activated, operationalized, and communicated. We hope our residents will participate in the voluntary evacuation and safety fair.

Please visit http://www.nltfpd.net and http://www.ntfire.net for a map of the affected areas and links to sign up for Placer County Citizen Alert and Washoe County Code Red Emergency Alert. Residents will be able to sign up at the event as well.

All Incline Village, Crystal Bay, Kings Beach, Tahoe City, and West Shore residents and visitors are invited to attend the drill at the evacuation center and safety fair at the Tahoe Biltmore Lodge & Casino.

A community emergency preparation class will be held Thursday, May 3, from 6 – 8 p.m. at the Tahoe Biltmore Lodge & Casino.

Michael Schwartz joined the North Tahoe Fire Protection District as its fire chief in 2012, after serving 29 years with a neighboring fire agency. Along with his wife Jean, they have been a part of the Lake Tahoe community since 1978.