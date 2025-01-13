Chief’s Corner: Fire Apparatus Access

One of the most essential features for the delivery of fire protection services is fire apparatus access. We need to be able to get to the emergency to stop the loss. If we cannot get our firefighters, emergency technicians and tools to the job, it can be very challenging to change the outcome. Fire apparatus and emergency vehicle access is important for all our calls for service including but not limited to medical aids, vehicle accidents, fires, and hazardous condition calls.

Fire apparatus access is a requirement of the fire code. We see it frequently in the form of fire lanes and red curbs. Additionally, it is important to remember that firefighters need clear and unimpeded access to fire hydrants, utility controls and building exits.

Underscoring the importance of fire apparatus access is the fact that our work is time sensitive. These tragic events can progress exponentially if left unchecked by a rapid and efficient response. Fires rage without the intervention of a well-placed hose line and similarly, the loss of tissue propagates in the absence of emergency medical intervention.

When working with project proponents on the development of fire apparatus access, I like to point out that having good fire apparatus access has side effect of public convenience and adds functionality for other service providers. Having wider roads with appropriately placed turnouts and turn-a-rounds is good for our trash collectors, delivery drivers and transit providers among others.

As you likely guessed, I’m bringing this up now because fire apparatus access can be challenging during our winter months. Deep snows and heavy traffic can have a significant impact on our ability to access the scene of an emergency. We are hardy folk here in the mountains and we enjoy this lifestyle, but we understand that it comes with some risk. To help mitigate this risk we must be vigilant in the maintenance of our fire apparatus access.

It takes all of us to ensure the safe and efficient delivery of our fire protection services, please do your part to maintain fire apparatus access. Adopt your fire hydrant, keep exit pathways shoveled, yield to emergency vehicles and be aware when business practices may be impacting public safety.

Happy New Year!!

Kevin McKechnie

Fire Chief

Truckee Fire Protection District