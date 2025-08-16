Chief’s Corner: Lake Tahoe water safety – Stay smart, stay safe this summer

TAHOE CITY, Calif. – As summer heats up, more and more people are heading to Lake Tahoe to enjoy its beautiful blue waters. Whether you’re boating, paddleboarding, kayaking, or just cooling off along the shore, it is important to remind everyone that Lake Tahoe is as powerful as it is beautiful.

Lake Tahoe is not your average lake. Its high elevation, over 6,200 feet above sea level, and vast surface area create a unique yet dangerous environment. This summer alone, emergency crews have responded to multiple water rescues, including capsized kayaks, engine failures, and swimmers caught in sudden winds. Tragically, there have also been a few serious boating accidents, underscoring the critical need for awareness and preparation. Now is the perfect time to refresh on some important water safety tips to help keep you and your loved ones safe on the water.

Top 10 Water Safety Tips for Lake Tahoe:

Always Wear a Life Jacket – Life jackets save lives. Whether you’re boating, kayaking, paddleboarding, or even swimming, always wear a properly fitted U.S. Coast Guard-approved life jacket—especially children, the elderly, and weak swimmers. Check the Weather Before You Go – Lake Tahoe weather can change rapidly. Sudden high winds and storms can create dangerous conditions. Always check local forecasts before heading out and monitor for changes throughout the day. Know the Water Temperature – Even during summer, Lake Tahoe’s water rarely rises above 70°F. Cold water shock can impair your ability to swim and increase the risk of hypothermia. Limit exposure and wear a wetsuit when necessary. Avoid Alcohol on the Water – Alcohol impairs judgment, coordination, and reaction times. It’s a major contributor to water accidents. Designate a sober captain for boats and stay alert while swimming or paddling. Never Swim Alone – Always swim with a buddy, even if you’re experienced. Remote areas of the lake can be deceiving, and emergency response time may be delayed. Be Aware of Boat Traffic – Stay out of designated boating lanes and make yourself visible in the water, especially while paddleboarding or swimming long distances. Supervise Children at All Times – Accidents happen in seconds. Always keep young children within arm’s reach and never assume someone else is watching them. Learn to Recognize and Respond to Drowning – Drowning is often silent. Learn CPR and how to spot subtle signs of distress, like quietness, glassy eyes, or struggling to stay afloat. Know the Rules and Regulations – Follow all posted signs and local ordinances regarding boating, swimming zones, and wildlife protection. Fines and accidents can result from ignorance. Carry a Communication Device – Cell service may be limited in parts of Lake Tahoe. Carry a whistle, marine radio, or satellite beacon in case of emergency.

Let’s make the remainder of this summer safe and memorable for the right reasons. Whether you’re enjoying a peaceful paddle or an exciting day of tubing, a few precautions go a long way. Thank you for helping keep Lake Tahoe safe and enjoyable for everyone.

Steve Leighton is the Fire Chief of the North Tahoe Fire Protection District, serving the north and west shores of Lake Tahoe, and the communities in Alpine Meadows. Chief Leighton is a 30+ year veteran of the fire service.