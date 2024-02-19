Chief’s corner: Preventing & escaping house fires

Keep your home fire safe. Cooking and heating are the leading causes of home fires and fire related injuries. Here are some helpful tips to prevent such fires within your home:

1. Never leave cooking food unattended.

2. Do not wear loose clothing when cooking.

3. Place towels and potholders away from the stove or other appliances prone to catch items on fire.

4. Keep children away from the cooking area.

5. Be sure fireplace fires are out or have dampened down before going to bed.

6. Place hot ashes in a metal container outside the house.

7. Keep space heaters at least three feet from objects.

8. Check your smoke detectors frequently to make sure they are functional.

In the event of a home fire, sometimes every second counts. As such, having an escape plan that will allow you (and possibly your family) to safely flee a fire is important. However, even more important than simply having an escape plan… is to train on that plan. Here are some helpful tips to consider when making or practicing your escape plan:

1. Draw a map of your home. Include all doors and windows.

2. Find 2 ways out of every room.

3. Make sure doors and windows are not blocked.

4. Choose an outside meeting place in front of your home.

5. Practice your home fire drill with everyone in the home.

6. Push the test button to sound the smoke alarm and start your home fire drill.

7. Get outside to your meeting place.

For more information regarding fire prevention, go to https://www.usfa.fema.gov/prevention/home-fires/prepare-for-fire/ .