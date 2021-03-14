Chief’s Corner: SLTFR works hard in community during pandemic

The month of March is when we transition from the brisk winter temperatures of winter to spring like conditions.

Clive Savacool



As the snow begins to melt away, we as a community start to look forward to the changes that come with spring. This March, however, marks a year since COVID-19 began to make its way into South Lake Tahoe. By mid-March of 2020, we were starting to see an increase in cases within the city as well as the effect it has had on many different levels.

We as a community have had a front row seat to the burden it has caused our local businesses, our school systems and individual health.

As your fire chief, my focus has, and will continue to be the safety and well being of this community. Looking back at this past year we have many things to be proud of amidst all the challenges we have faced.

There have been countless examples of this community coming together to help each other out. Local business sponsorships, food drives, community outreach programs and childcare assistance programs just to name a few.

South Lake Tahoe Fire Rescue has also been working diligently to provide this community and our visitors with the service you have come to expect and deserve. From organizing neighborhood parades to hosting community blood drives, we know that it is more important than ever to come together and embrace what makes this town so special.

These past couple months have been surrounded by the roll out and administration of the COVID-19 vaccine. This past December some of our firefighter/paramedics received the necessary training to administer vaccines and by the first week of February, most of our agency became fully vaccinated. By receiving this vital training, we as a department have been able to administer the vaccine to the public based on eligibility. It is our goal as your fire department to continue to provide this service to all community members as they become eligible through organizing local vaccination clinics.

I urge you all to continue to lean on each other. As your chief, I couldn’t be more proud to serve such a tight knit community. I am optimistic that there are better times ahead, and as always, South Lake Tahoe Fire Rescue will continue to serve this community with compassion, professionalism, and honor.

“Out of the mountain of despair, a stone of hope” — Martin Luther King Jr.

Clive Savacool is the fire chief for South Lake Tahoe Fire Rescue.