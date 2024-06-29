Chief’s Corner: South Tahoe’s Defensible Space Ordinance

For this month’s “Chief’s Column” I wanted to take a moment to highlight some work done by our Fire Marshal Kim George in partnership with our city government here in South Lake Tahoe. Earlier this week we presented a staff report for a new Defensible Space Ordinance to our City Council. This was a “first reading” with the second reading planned for the June 18 Council meeting. The ordinance is based on defensible space requirements established through California Public Resource Code 4291. El Dorado County will be working to ratify essentially the same ordinance for county residents. Before getting into the nuts and bolts of the ordinance let’s examine a little of the backstory.

Since the Gondola Fire in 2002 we have seen a steady increase in vegetation fires in both size and frequency here in the Tahoe Basin. The Angora Fire in 2007, the Emerald Fire in 2016 and then both the Tamarack and Caldor Fires of 2021 have all had a significant impact on how our communities are responding to this threat. We have all seen the devastation in Paradise as well as in Maui last year which is the driving force behind all of the local fire agencies working very diligently to address how we respond to these fires as well as how we can make our communities more resilient to fires. Clearly the threat is a pressing one and there is no single magic bullet to mitigate that risk but there are certainly steps that we can all take as a community to manage our own properties.

One of the first questions that comes up with this ordinance is “Will the Fire Department begin citing homeowners?” While the ordinance does include language about enforcement, I can safely say that our intent is not to use it as an enforcement hammer. The intent is to use the ordinance as an educational tool and to drive the conversation about how to make your home more resilient to fire. The Prevention Bureau of the Fire Department is also heavily engaged with issues surrounding homeowner’s insurance. It is our intent to have our local neighborhoods do the work needed so that insurance companies are less likely to drop coverage.

At the end of the day wildfires are affected by three things: fuel, weather, and topography. While we can’t do much to change the weather and topography, we can certainly do some work around the fuel that is available to fire. That “fuel” includes the forest immediately adjacent to neighborhoods, the fuel loading on your property and the actual materials used for siding, roofs, decks and windows. The more resilient we can make our homes and the more we manage fuels surrounding our neighborhoods the better our chances will be at keeping small fires small and keeping our community safe.